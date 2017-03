DONETSK, Ukraine Senior rebel commander Eduard Basurin said on Tuesday pro-Russian separatists had gained control of more than 80 percent of the east Ukrainian transport hub of Debaltseve, which has been gripped by fighting despite a ceasefire deal.

"The army of the Donetsk People's Republic controls more than 80 percent of Debaltseve and continues to push out the Ukrainian army," Basurin said in a briefing.

(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Angus MacSwan)