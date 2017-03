ARTEMIVSK, Ukraine Weary Ukrainian troops, some in columns, some in cars, began arriving on Wednesday from the besieged town of Debaltseve in Artemivsk, about 30 km (18 miles) to the north, a Reuters witness said.

Reuters photographer Gleb Garanich said: "Some were by themselves. Some were in columns and others were in cars. They looked very tired and their faces were dirty from battle."

