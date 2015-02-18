WASHINGTON Ukraine is likely to push back debt repayments for four years under an international bailout package to give the government more time to get its war-torn economy back on track, a global financial industry group said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic, which is on the brink of bankruptcy after a year of political upheaval and bitter conflict with pro-Russian separatists, is set to receive a $40 billion (25 billion pounds), four-year funding package from the International Monetary Fund and other donors.

The finance ministry said this would include up to $15 billion from debt talks with creditors, which are expected to start next month.

Reprofiling, or pushing back Kiev's debt repayments for four years, should provide the government with that $15 billion cushion, said Ondrej Schneider, a senior economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), though he stressed Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed that idea.

Ukrainian government bonds maturing in 2017, 2023 and 2022 traded under 40 cents in the dollar on Wednesday, the first time they fell below 50 cents in the dollar.

"We are concerned that this (debt reprofiling) has been included in the (bailout) program even before negotiations with the private bondholders started," Schneider told reporters on a conference call. "It's not a very friendly way in how to do these things."

The IIF helped restructure Greece's government debt in 2012, though it is not formally involved in current talks between Ukraine's government and private creditors.

Large parts of Ukraine's economy have been devastated by fighting in industrial eastern territories, and the government expects GDP to shrink 5 percent this year, following a 7 percent contraction last year.

Schneider, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, said he foresaw an even bigger contraction this year, on the order of 7 percent to 8 percent. He said the government expects to receive no tax revenues or contribution to GDP from the industrial Donbass region in the east, which in the past accounted for 10 percent to 15 percent of the country's output.

While the central bank seems to be on track with reforms to its policies, including restructuring the financial system, Schneider said Kiev has not coordinated its strategy for reforms across all ministries.

"Unless the government is able to come up with deep structural and coordinated reforms on every level of the government, this is not going to be sufficient," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Tom Brown)