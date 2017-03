MOSCOW Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said Ukraine could "theoretically" default on its debt at the end of July, Russian news agency TASS cited Ukrainian agency Ukrainian News as saying on Thursday.

Yaresko, sounded out by journalists on the possibility of Ukraine halting payments on its foreign debts in July, replied: "It is theoretically possible", according to Ukrainian News.

