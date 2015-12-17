KIEV Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it was committed to negotiating in good faith a restructuring of a $3 billion (2.1 billion pounds) Eurobond held entirely by Russia, after the International Monetary Fund ruled the bond was sovereign rather than private debt.

In a statement, the ministry repeated it would not repay the bond in full when it matures on Dec. 20.

However, "Ukraine remains committed to negotiating in good faith a consensual restructuring ...which will allow it to remain in compliance with the financing targets agreed with the IMF," it said.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)