KIEV Ukraine is willing to postpone a debt restructuring meeting with a creditor group to early next week but sees this is as the "last opportunity" to reach a deal, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"Failure to reach an agreement ... early next week would force Ukraine to implement alternative options for financing its IMF-supported programme," it said in a statement.

"Due to these constraints, it is also the last opportunity to reach a full agreement in advance of the September and October Eurobond amortizations and next IMF review now planned for September."

