MOSCOW Russia will demand full repayment from Ukraine of a $3 billion Eurobond that comes due in December, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the state-run Rossiya 1 television channel.

"We have always insisted and will continue to demand from Ukraine a full implementation of the (Eurobond) terms," Siluanov said.

"We insist on a full repayment in December of this year of $3 billion, including interest payments."

He added that Ukraine's debt to Russia is not a commercial debt.

"The question of managing debt of official creditors, of countries such as Russia, should be considered completely separately (from commercial debt)," Siluanov said.

