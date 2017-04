KIEV Ukraine will hold three investor presentations on the main features of a debt restructuring deal it is asking bondholders to approve, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The presentations, which will take place on Friday, Monday and Tuesday either via webcast or meetings in London and New York, "will also include information on the ongoing voting process and the actual implementation of the debt operation," it said.

Bondholders will vote on the restructuring terms on Oct 14.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)