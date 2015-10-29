KIEV Ukraine's Finance Ministry said on Thursday Russia had rejected a second chance to agree to a debt restructuring deal, paving the way for a possible court battle over $3 billion of bonds.

The other holders of Ukraine's sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed debt, who have agreed to the deal, will receive new securities under the agreement on Nov. 12, the ministry said in a statement.

"The only series of Ukrainian bonds which did not approve the terms of the restructuring, and whose holders will accordingly be ineligible to receive new sovereign securities on the settlement date, is the December 2015, $3 billion bond," it said, referring to an issue held entirely by Russia.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)