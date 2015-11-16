KIEV Ukraine's finance ministry said on Monday it had not received "any direct information" on an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to restructure a $3 billion (2 billion pound) Eurobond.

Speaking at the G20 summit in Turkey earlier on Monday, Putin said Russia had agreed to restructure Ukraine's debt and accept a $1 billion annual debt repayment over the next three years.

"The Ministry has not received any direct information and has no comment at this time," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)