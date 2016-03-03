Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko speaks during an interview with Reuters in Kiev, Ukraine, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV Ukraine has confirmed with a London court its intention to defend itself against a lawsuit brought by Russia over a $3 billion (£2.1 billion) Eurobond, the Ukrainian finance ministry said on Thursday.

"Ukraine re-confirms its previously stated intention vigorously to defend the claim. The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has instructed the leading international litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to represent Ukraine in the proceedings," it said in a statement.

