MOSCOW Russia is currently planning no legal steps after Ukraine passed a law allowing it to halt payments to creditors, but expects Kiev to repay its outstanding debt due to Moscow by the end of the year, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Rada, passed a law on Tuesday that gives the government the right to halt payments to creditors as Kiev wrangles over the terms for restructuring $23 billion of foreign debt.

Speaking in the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Lavrov called the decision by the Rada "regretful".

"We will not take any legal action now. We have a precise timeframe for the repayment of the three billion dollars spent in buying Ukrainian state bonds. We have not sought early repayment of this money but repayment falls due at the end of the year anyway. Our position is unchanged," he said.

Lavrov said Ukrainian authorities would be "completely discredited" if Kiev stopped paying its foreign creditors.

Russia holds a $3 billion Ukrainian Eurobond due in December and has declined to join the restructuring talks, saying it would turn to arbitration courts if Ukraine did not pay on time.

Ukraine's economy, long dogged by pervasive corruption and other woes, has been further weakened by a costly conflict in the east of the country between government forces and pro-Russian separatists that has killed more than 6,100 people.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in March, 2014, stands accused by the West and Kiev of being a key driving force behind the separatists in the east. Though Russia gives them political backing, it denies direct military involvement in east Ukraine despite mounting evidence on the ground.

