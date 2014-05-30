KIEV Ukrainian forces will press ahead with a military offensive against rebels in the east until peace and order have been restored there, Ukraine's acting defence minister said on Friday.

Speaking after 14 servicemen, including a general, were killed on Thursday when rebels shot down an army helicopter, the minister, Mykhailo Koval, said: "Our given task is to bring peace and order to the region."

Repeating charges that Russia was carrying out "special operations" in the east of Ukraine, Koval said Ukrainian forces would continue with military operations in border areas "until these regions begin to live normally, until there is peace."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Thomas Grove)