PARIS France on Monday denounced Russia's decision to temporarily recognise passports issued by rebels in Ukraine, saying it was not in line with the spirit of the Minsk peace accord.

In a regular media briefing statement, France's foreign ministry said: "France regrets this decision."

It said Paris wanted Moscow to focus on using its influence over rebels in Ukraine to ensure application of the terms of a peace accord negotiated in Minsk, adding: "It is the only way of ensuring a lasting solution to the crisis in east Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Saturday to temporarily recognise civil registration documents issued in separatist-held areas of eastern Ukraine, a decision also strongly criticised by Ukraine's president.

(Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)