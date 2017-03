DONETSK, Ukraine A crowd of about 150 pro-Moscow demonstrators tried to re-enter a regional administration building they had occupied in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk on Wednesday, after they were ejected from it in the morning.

Several people could be seen through a window on the second floor, apparently having penetrated into the building, which was heavily guarded by police.

The protesters had occupied the building since Monday, and a Russian flag had flown above it since Saturday until it was taken down on Wednesday morning.

