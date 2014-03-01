MOSCOW The council of the Russian Duma, the lower house of the parliament, said on Saturday that a legitimate and democratic election in Ukraine is impossible at present, the news agency Interfax cited a statement issued by the council as saying on Saturday.

The Duma Council regarded the situation in Ukraine as an acute political crisis, the agency said.

"In these circumstances, holding legitimate and democratic elections is impossible," the agency said, citing the statement.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)