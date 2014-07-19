KIEV Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans said on Saturday the Netherlands was "angry, furious" by news that bodies were being dragged around the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine.

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Timmermans said: "We are already shocked by the news we got today of bodies being dragged around, of the site not being treated properly ... People are angry, furious."

He told Poroshenko the Netherlands wanted to know who was responsible for shooting down the airliner on Thursday. "Once we have the proof, we will not stop before the people are brought to justice. Not just the people who pulled the trigger but also those who made it possible. I think the international community needs to step up its efforts in this respect."

Most of the people who died in the aircraft, which took off from the Netherlands' Schiphol airport, were Dutch.

