AMSTERDAM Dutch and Australian experts abandoned plans to access the crash site of the Malaysian airliner in Ukraine on Tuesday due to heavy fighting, the Netherlands said in a statement.

"There is a lot of fighting along the road to the disaster site," the Dutch Justice Ministry said.

It was the third consecutive day experts were unable to do their work due to fighting between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian rebels.

