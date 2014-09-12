The European Union is ready to disburse 760 million euros (£605.6 million) of aid, part of a package of direct loans, to Ukraine in the next month as long as certain conditions are met, the head of its executive arm said on Friday.

Two EU aid packages worth a total of 1.6 billion euros were available to Ukraine, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said.

"Six hundred million euros have already been disbursed and 760 million euros can be disbursed in the next month, provided some of the conditions are met, notably economic reforms and the fight against corruption," he said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Kiev.

The aid is part of a package announced in March to help the shattered Ukrainian economy back on its feet.

