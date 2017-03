BRUSSELS The European Union has frozen the assets of ousted Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich and 17 other officials, including former prime minister Mykola Azarov, suspected of violations of human rights and misuse of state funds.

The EU regulation, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Thursday, applies within the territory of the EU, including its airspace.

The list also includes the former head of Ukraine's security service, a former prosecutor general, a former interior minister and a former justice minister.

(here N:PDF)