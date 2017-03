BRUSSELS Britain's foreign minister called on EU leaders to maintain economic sanctions on Russia until the Minsk peace deal to stop fighting in Ukraine has been fully implemented.

"I hope we will have a clear political commitment to maintaining sanctions until Minsk has been delivered in its entirety," Philip Hammond told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU peers on Monday.

EU leaders hold a summit on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)