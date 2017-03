BRUSSELS Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday he will take a decision on extending a ceasefire in the east of the country when he returns to Kiev following an EU summit in Brussels.

"This decision will be taken by me when I return to Ukraine, I will have to conduct consultations with the minister of defence, the defence council," Poroshenko told a news conference. "The decision will be taken today."

