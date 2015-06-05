Balloons made by the 'ONE' campaigning organisation depicting leaders of the countries members of the G7 are pictured in Munich, Germany, June 5, 2015. The balloons show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Matteo... REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS The G7 summit in Germany starting on Sunday will discuss extending European Union sanctions on Russia, probably for six months, a senior EU official said on Friday.

"I consider it to be a technical issue. The political will of rolling over sanctions will be discussed. I don’t want to speculate about it. The extension should be six months and then we come back and see where we are. But it is not a decision for the G7, the G7 will not compare notes on the duration," the official said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

EU economic sanctions on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine conflict, are due to expire in July. EU leaders agreed in March that the sanctions would stay until the Minsk ceasefire agreement is fully implemented, effectively extending them to the end of the year, but a formal decision yet to be taken.

