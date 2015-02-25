Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
BRUSSELS European Union energy chief Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday he was trying to convene a meeting with Ukraine and Russia very soon to discuss a dispute between Moscow and Kiev over unpaid gas bills.
Sefcovic said he had proposed that the winter gas package, agreed by parties in October and running until the end of March, was not touched, with the issue of supplies to partly rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions treated separately.
"We are trying to ensure that we will keep the winter package intact and we are trying to convene a trilateral meeting, Ukrainian and Russian energy ministers and me and the Commission very, very soon and we are looking for possible dates," Sefcovic told a news conference.
(Reporting By Barbara Lewis and Philip Blenkinsop)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.