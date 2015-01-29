BRUSSELS German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier held constructive talks with his new Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, on Thursday and Berlin is now less concerned about Greece's position on Russia, a German government source said.

Statements by the newly-elected Greek government have raised concerns that it could make it harder to achieve a united EU stance towards Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

But after Steinmeier met Kotzias for 20 minutes on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers' meeting that is debating tougher sanctions, the German government is now "less concerned than before," the source said.

