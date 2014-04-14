London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LUXEMBOURG The destabilisation of eastern Ukraine is clearly being instigated by Russia, Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Monday, and he called for further sanctions against Moscow.
"There can't really be any real doubt that this is something that has been planned and brought about by Russia," Hague said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the crisis.
"I don't think denials of Russian involvement have a shred of credibility."
He added that events had all the hallmarks of Russia's actions to seize Crimea from Ukraine: "It has all the appearance of a further gross deliberate, premeditated violation of the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine."
Hague said he would be arguing for the EU to take further measures to sanction Russia for its actions. A so-called "third phase" of EU sanctions is expected to include restrictions on trade and finance with Russia, potentially with wide-reaching repercussions for the Russian and EU economies.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Luke Baker)
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.