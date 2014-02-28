BRUSSELS The European Commission called on Friday for a political solution to tensions in the Ukrainian region of Crimea and urged all sides to show restraint.

"The situation in Crimea will require a political solution and this can only be achieved via dialogue amongst the different parties involved," a Commission spokesman said.

"We want all relevant actors, all parties to be as moderate and restrained as possible ... and to respect the integrity and unity of Ukraine," he said.

