BRUSSELS The European Union said on Friday it was watching events in eastern Ukraine with growing concern, calling on pro-Russian separatists to leave occupied buildings and release people they were holding.

"We are following with growing concern the events in eastern Ukraine," Maja Kocijancic, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, told reporters.

The EU called for an end to all "illegal actions" by armed separatist groups. "Occupied buildings need to be vacated, all persons illegally detained need to be released, including the OSCE military observers," she said.

