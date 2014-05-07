BRUSSELS European Union governments reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday to expand the legal criteria for targeting people and companies with sanctions meant to pressure Russia over Ukraine, opening the way for new listings as soon as Monday, diplomats said.

The decision, which should make it easier for the EU to target Russian companies, has to be formally approved during a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

"We have political approval, and it will have to be rubber-stamped," one diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two other diplomats also said senior EU officials were due to discuss specific names of potential targets later on Wednesday.

The EU has already imposed asset freezes and visa bans on 48 Russians and Ukrainians over Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

