BRUSSELS European Union foreign ministers expanded sanctions over Russia's actions in Ukraine on Monday, adding two Crimean companies and 13 people to the bloc's sanctions list, EU diplomats said.

The sanctions are in addition to 48 Russians and Ukrainians who have already been targeted with EU asset freezes and visa bans since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in March.

