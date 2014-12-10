BRUSSELS The European Union is considering widening its ban on investment in Crimea to include barring the sale of technology used for oil and gas exploration and stopping EU firms running tourist businesses there, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The proposals, being worked on by EU officials, would also ban EU citizens from buying or financing companies in Crimea, a region of Ukraine which was annexed by Russia in March.

The EU, which does not recognise the annexation, has previously banned the import of goods from Crimea and barred new investment in infrastructure projects in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors and investing in oil and gas ventures.

