BRUSSELS European Union leaders are discussing possible further sanctions to penalise Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday.

"I am now consulting European Union leaders on the next steps," he said in a statement, after noting that an EU-brokered ceasefire was being breached and further measures were needed.

"These will be directed to increase further the costs of aggression on eastern Ukraine, as well as other contributions to de-escalation, such as the Ukrainian president's proposal for how the EU can help improve the monitoring of the ceasefire.

"Only words matched with deeds will in the end bring real hopes of a political solution to this conflict."

EU leaders agreed to hold off on increasing or reducing sanctions at a summit last week on the same day as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande helped broker the ceasefire deal at Minsk.

But they have made clear that if they believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is not cooperating in holding back pro-Moscow rebels then they could order further sanctions at a summit due in a month's time.

"People are still dying," Tusk said. "We are clearly reaching a point when further diplomatic efforts will be fruitless unless credibly backed up by further action."

Tusk said he would confer with European leaders in the coming days and visit Kiev on Sunday.

"Since last Sunday the European Union has been devoting all efforts to make the Minsk II Agreement work, even in the face of continued ruthless attacks on Debaltseve and other regions by the separatists militarily supported by Russia," he added.

Kiev accused Russia on Friday of sending more tanks and troops into eastern Ukraine.

