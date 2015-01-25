BRUSSELS The European Union will summon foreign ministers of its 28 member states for an emergency meeting to discuss renewed fighting in Ukraine on Thursday, Foreign Affairs chief Federica Mogherini said on Sunday.

East Ukraine has seen all out war return in recent days since pro-Russian rebels announced the effective end of a five-month ceasefire and the start of a new offensive. They launched an assault on Saturday on Mariupol, a port of 500,000 people, the largest city still under government control in two rebellious eastern provinces.

"I'm convening an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council next Thursday on #Ukraine #Mariupol," Mogherini said on Twitter.