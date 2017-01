BRUSSELS Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Thursday that European Union leaders have agreed to Dutch demands on a landmark deal establishing closer ties with Ukraine, which are meant to allow The Hague to ratify it.

Asked if there has been an agreement on the additional demands by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Muscat said: "Yes, there is agreement."

For the text of the additional caveats on the Ukraine deal see:

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)