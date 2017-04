Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) points at the remains of ammunition during a visit to Kramatorsk, late February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

BRUSSELS Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will brief EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, alongside the German and French leaders, on the results of Wednesday's Ukraine peace talks in Minsk, an EU official said.

If those talks failed to make progress, then leaders could instruct officials to examine ways to step up sanctions on Russia, the official added.

