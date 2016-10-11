BRUSSELS The European Union's indignation over Russian air strikes against rebels in Syria has shifted its debate on sanctions against Moscow over a different conflict - in Ukraine.

The EU's main economic sanctions against Russia are in place until the end of January and the bloc is now seen as likely to decide at the turn of the year to extend them.

Any extension of sanctions requires unanimity of all 28 EU countries. The United States has introduced similar sanctions..

Below are details of the EU sanctions on Russia.

ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

The main EU sanctions against Moscow restricting the access of the country's banking sector to international money markets.

They also include an embargo on most arms trading with Russia and prohibition of exports for the so-called dual-use goods that can be used for military means. The sales of some energy-related equipment and technology are also not allowed.

The economic sanctions are in place until Jan.31, 2017.

BLACKLIST OF PEOPLE END ENTITIES

A list of 151 people and 37 entities subject to visa bans and an assets freeze in the EU for their role in the annexation of Crimea or the Russia-backed rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

The blacklist covers advisers and close aides of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian parliamentarians, defence and intelligence officials, army and navy commanders, as well as Crimean separatists and rebels in east Ukraine. Putin himself is not on the list.

This list is most often looked at by advocates of an easing of sanctions who say that de-listing some Russian officials would send a positive signal to the Kremlin while making little real difference.

That, however, has not happened so far and these sanctions are in place until March 15, 2017.

CRIMEA SANCTIONS

Restrictions on business dealings with the Russian-annexed Crimea are seen as the least likely to be eased or lifted as Russia says it will never return the Black Sea peninsula to Ukraine.

The annexation has not been internationally recognised and the sanctions include bans on importing goods produced in Crimea, investing or providing tourism services there.

Most transport, telecoms and energy exports to Crimea are also prohibited, though a Reuters investigation revealed how EU companies are skirting them.

This set of EU sanctions is now in place until June 23, 2017.

