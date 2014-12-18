Twin baby ring-tailed lemurs latest addition to Vienna zoo
VIENNA Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo has welcomed two new additions to its enclosures - twin baby ring-tailed lemurs.
MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday new European Union sanctions banning investment in Crimea were "absolutely unacceptable" and amounted to discrimination against the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in March.
"Brussels should realise that Crimea and Sevastopol are an inseparable part of Russia," the ministry said in a statement. "We consider absolutely unacceptable any discrimination against the inhabitants of Crimea and Sevastopol based on political reasons."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BERLIN Two years after the Germanwings plane crash in southern France, the father of the pilot is seeking to restore his son's name, telling a German paper that Andreas Lubitz's actions were not premeditated.
ABOARD THE USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH U.S. Navy commanders accused Iran of jeopardizing international navigation by "harassing" warships passing through the Strait of Hormuz and said future incidents could result in miscalculation and lead to an armed clash.