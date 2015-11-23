BRUSSELS The European Union, Russia and Ukraine will hold three-way trade talks in Brussels on Dec. 1, the EU said on Monday, in the latest effort to overcome Moscow's opposition to an EU-Ukraine trade pact that is due to take effect in January.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke by telephone on Monday with Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev.

An EU statement said the 28-nation bloc remained ready and open to finding "practical solutions" to Russia's concerns, including in the areas of customs cooperation, technical barriers to trade and sanitary issues.

Ukrainian deliberations on whether to sign the EU trade accord in 2013 precipitated the downfall of its then-president, the pro-Moscow Viktor Yanukovich, which was followed by Russia's annexation of the Crimea and a revolt by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia opposes the Ukraine-EU trade deal and has threatened to introduce trade restrictions against Ukraine if Kiev implements the pact before reaching an agreement over the issue with Moscow.

