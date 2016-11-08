BRUSSELS European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday new targeted sanctions against Crimean officials, adding to restrictive measures adopted after Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"The Council adopted new listings under the restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity," Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir told a news conference at the end of a meeting of the Council of EU finance ministers.

He was replying to a question on whether new sanctions have been imposed on Crimean officials. Slovakia holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of the year.

A list of 151 people and 37 entities are already subject to visa bans and an assets freeze in the EU for their role in the annexation of Crimea or the Russia-backed rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

The annexation of Crimea has not been internationally recognised and the region is also subject to economic sanctions including bans on importing goods produced in Crimea, investing or providing tourism services there.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)