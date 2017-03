BRUSSELS The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on the Russian president's first deputy chief of staff, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the commander of Russian paratroopers, as well two Crimean companies - PJSC Chernomorneftegaz and Feodosia.

Volodin and Vladimir Shamanov were among 13 people added to a list of those facing EU asset freezes and visa bans, as part of EU efforts to pressure Moscow over Ukraine, according to the bloc's official journal.

The full list of new sanctions targets is on: here

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)