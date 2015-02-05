BRUSSELS European Union governments have agreed on a list of new entities and Russian and pro-Moscow Ukrainian individuals who will suffer sanctions in the bloc, diplomats said on Thursday.

Of the 19 individuals, including five Russians, and nine entities, of which one is Russian, none were very senior or prominent, EU diplomats added. The names were not immediately available. Foreign ministers will meet on Monday in Brussels to endorse the list, which adds to measures taken last year.

Reservations on the part of the new Greek government had been lifted during negotiations among envoys of the 28 member states, diplomats said. Greek officials declined comment.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Adrian Croft and Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)