LUXEMBOURG The European Union called on all sides in Ukraine on Monday to immediately agree and respect a ceasefire and urged Russia to adopt effective measures to stop the flow of fighters and arms into the country.

"The EU calls on all sides to agree and honour a ceasefire immediately in order to stabilise the security situation, achieve a genuine de-escalation and create the necessary conditions for President (Petro) Poroshenko's peace plan to be implemented," the bloc said in a statement.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)