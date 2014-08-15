BRUSSELS The European Union said on Friday it would consider any unilateral military actions by Russia in Ukraine as "a blatant violation of international law".

EU foreign ministers said in a statement after talks in Brussels that the 28-nation EU was "increasingly concerned at the worsening crisis in eastern Ukraine and its humanitarian impact on the civilian population.

"Any unilateral military actions on the part of the Russian Federation in Ukraine under any pretext, including humanitarian, will be considered by the European Union as a blatant violation of international law," it said.

The EU, it said, remained ready to consider further sanctions on Russia "in light of the evolution of the situation on the ground."

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Heinrich)