BRUSSELS Following is the text of a statement by the European Union on Thursday, outlining new sanctions on Russia.

Further details have been given by officials and a full text of the measures is due to be published on Friday in the EU's Official Journal:

"Strengthened EU sanctions against Russia will enter into force upon the publication of the legal acts in the EU Official Journal tomorrow. They include the following measures:

"Restrictions on Russia's access to EU capital markets have been strengthened. EU nationals and companies may no more provide loans to five major Russian state-owned banks. At the same time, trade in new bonds, equity or similar financial instruments with a maturity exceeding 30 days, issued by the same banks, has been prohibited.

"Debt financing to three major Russian defence companies and three major energy companies has also been prohibited, also in relation to trade in their bonds and equity with a maturity of more than 30 days. Providing services related to the issuing of the above financial instruments, e.g. brokering, is also included in the prohibition.

"In addition, services necessary for deep water oil exploration and production, arctic oil exploration or production and shale oil projects in Russia may no more be supplied, for instance drilling, well testing or logging services.

"At the same time, the ban on exporting dual use goods and technology for military use in Russia has been extended to also include a list of nine mixed defence companies that must not receive dual use goods from the EU.

"Twenty-four persons will be added to the list of those subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze.

"They comprise persons involved in actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity, including the new leadership in Donbass, the government of Crimea as well as Russian decision-makers and oligarchs. This brings the total of persons subject to sanctions to 119 while 23 entities remain under asset freeze in the EU. Moreover, the legal basis has been widened to allow imposing asset freezes and travel bans on persons or entities conducting transactions with separatist groups in the Donbass region."

