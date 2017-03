BERLIN The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland on Friday commended the different parties in Ukraine for their "courage and commitment" in signing a deal to settle the political crisis.

The ministers "call for an immediate end to all violence and confrontation in Ukraine", they said in a joint statement.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement with three opposition leaders to end a crisis that sparked deadly clashes between protesters and police on the streets of the capital Kiev.

