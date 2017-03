BRUSSELS The European Union will extend asset freezes and travel bans imposed on dozens of Russians and Ukrainians after Moscow's annexation of Crimea to the end of this year, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

A draft statement, prepared for an extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers on Thursday and seen by Reuters, said sanctions imposed from March last year on people undermining Ukraine's sovereignty would be extended until December 2015.

An earlier version of the draft had said the sanctions would be extended until September.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)