LUXEMBOURG European Union leaders could hold a summit next week to adopt new sanctions against Russia, France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

"If it is necessary, there could be a meeting of heads of state and government on a European level next week, which might adopt new sanctions," Fabius told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Justyna Pawlak)