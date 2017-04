KIEV Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in fighting with Russian-backed separatists over the past 24 hours, a Kiev military spokesman told journalists on Monday.

Earlier, Ukrainian police and separatists said several civilians had been killed by shelling in clashes near Mariupol in southeast Ukraine and at Gorlivka, a rebel-held town near the main separatist stronghold of Donetsk.

(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens)