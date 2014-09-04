NEWPORT Wales European nations will decide on whether or not to impose further sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine depending on events in coming hours, French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow at the European Council ... we will announce sanctions and put them into action if there is no progress (on Ukraine), but everything will depend on the coming hours," Hollande said at the start of a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Hollande also reiterated that a contract to sell Mistral helicopter carriers to Russia was not broken or suspended but would depend on events in upcoming weeks.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by John Irish)