French President Francois Hollande answers journalists during a news conference at the Elysee palace in Paris February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he was heading for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday with the aim of reaching an global agreement to end violence in Ukraine, insisting that a ceasefire was just a first step.

"Having spent several hours in Kiev, (the goal) is indeed to get an agreement," Hollande said before travelling to Moscow with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Everyone knows that the first step must be a ceasefire, but it is not enough. We must get a comprehensive agreement."

The French and German leaders coordinated a trip to see Ukrainian officials on Thursday after separatist rebels launched an offensive that scuppered a five-month-old ceasefire.

(Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Mark John)